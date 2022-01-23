ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stressed hospitals are asking workers with covid to return - even if they may be infectious

By Brittany Shammas, Hannah Knowles, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCandice Cordero still had a fever and a cough late last month when, she says, her hospital told her it was time to come back to work. The Bradenton, Fla. nurse was stunned — and worried she could still be contagious seven days into her breakthrough covid-19 infection. When an employee...

Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
The Independent

Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers

Health care workers in about half the states face a Thursday deadline to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under a Biden administration mandate that will be rolled out across the rest of the country in the coming weeks. While the requirement is welcomed by some, others fear it will worsen already serious staff shortages if employees quit rather than comply.“We would like to see staff vaccinated. We think that it’s the safest option for residents, which is our biggest concern,” said Marjorie Moore, executive director of VOYCE, a St. Louis County, Missouri nonprofit that works on...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
fox35orlando.com

Some healthcare workers with COVID-19 being asked to work

ORLANDO, Fla. - Healthcare workers in California, Arizona, and Rhode Island who have tested positive with COVID-19 are asking to come to work if they’re asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. The same thing is happening in France, all due to a shortage of health care workers. FOX 35 News...
WNCT

As COVID hospitalizations surge, NC asks FEMA for support

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As North Carolina hospitals treat a record number of coronavirus patients, state health officials announced Friday that they’re seeking federal support in the Charlotte area. With Atrium Health, the state’s largest health provider, Health and Human Services and Emergency Management officials are asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency and assistant secretary […]
WKTV

Hospital workers ask for understanding from patients

MVHS workers are facing increased aggression from patients and families. Nurses, doctors and other workers at Mohawk Valley Health Systems are pleading with patients and families to show understanding during the ongoing health care challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
KCJJ

UI Health Care CEO: Iowa hospitals stressed by high COVID spread, test demand

A surge in coronavirus cases in Iowa has significantly stressed medical centers as people rush to get tested, hospitalizations surge and health care workers are sidelined by illness. University of Iowa Health Care CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said Thursday that Iowa is likely entering a peak of virus activity with the...
AFP

At up to $8,000/week, America's travel nurses keep Covid-slammed hospitals afloat

For Allyssa Findorff, the decision to hit the road on short-term nursing contracts was an easy one: she'd always wanted to see the rest of America, and the attractive rates on offer helped seal the deal. A year into the pandemic, with what she felt was enough experience in the ER under her belt, the 32-year-old, her restaurant server boyfriend and their two dogs left their native Wisconsin for her hospital assignments in Florida, followed by Colorado and now Arizona. With the Omicron variant pushing the nation's health care system to the brink, and staff leaving in droves due to poor conditions and burnout, "travel nurses" are helping plug the gaps -- and sometimes pulling in wages that exceed those of surgeons. "My boyfriend and I kind of agreed to only stay somewhere for four months, even if we love it, just so that we keep moving," she told AFP, adding the pair wanted to see "each corner of the country" by the time she's done.
TRAVEL
Click10.com

Hospitals ‘cautiously optimistic’ COVID surge may be slowing

MIAMI – Dr. O’Neil Pyke, the chief medical officer for Jackson North Medical Center, says COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued and there continues to not be as much pressure on ICU beds as compared to the summer’s delta wave. “We haven’t seen that decline that I would like...
MIAMI, FL
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas COVID infections declining, but hospitalizations are stressing system

Infection rates in most age groups are declining in Arkansas with the 65-and-older group being flat. But Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero on Tuesday said COVID-19 continues to stress the healthcare system and urged everyone to get vaccinated, especially children. The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) on Tuesday...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Citizens Voice

Hospitals still stressed as COVID patient numbers level off

That’s the message Dr. Gerald Maloney, Geisinger Health System’s chief medical officer, wants to impart as the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 began leveling off over the past few days and new case numbers were declining. “I think Jan. 19 was when we hit the highest number...
WILKES-BARRE, PA

