Protests

Anti-vaccine activists march in D.C. to protest mandates

By Peter Jamison, Ellie Silverman, Jessica Contrera, Emily Davies, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Thousands of protesters from across the country - including some of the biggest names in the anti-vaccination movement - descended on the nation’s capital Sunday for a rally against vaccine mandates. Almost two years into a pandemic that has killed more than 860,000 Americans, the...

