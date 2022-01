In 1959, Frank Adams gave his nephews a go-kart. His wife worried about the kids driving it in the street, so she asked Frank to build a track on their land in Riverside, California. In the dirt he mapped out what would become Adams Kart Track, initially just for the one kart. But the track proved to be one of the more interesting things found roadside in the Inland Empire, leading passing motorists to ask if they could run on it. By 1960, word-of-mouth made it a viable business.

