Joe Biden has said there would be “enormous consequences” globally if Russia invaded Ukraine.An estimated 100,000 or so Russian troops are amassed on the Ukraine border. Mr Biden said if Vladimir Putin were to order them to move in “it would be the largest invasion since World War II, it would change the world.”He added: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade ... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Sources told the Independent that the United States was preparing economic sanctions aiming to “maximise...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO