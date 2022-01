If you're like most people, the idea of a four-day workweek sounds appealing. While the jobs are few and far between, there has been a slow buildup of companies moving to the shortened week, either permanently or through a trial phase. Some have already implemented the perk. Others may be one of the 35 companies in the U.S. and Canada participating in a pilot program conducted by 4 Day Week Global. The six-month coordinated trials kick off on April 1.

