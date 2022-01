It was just not the way that the Lyon County Lyons and their fans had planned for things to go during their trip to the 2022 All A Classic state tournament. Lyon County saw a 12 point 4th quarter lead slip away and then missed on three attempts to either win or tie the game in the final five seconds as Breathitt County upset the Lyons 62-60 in the opening round of the All A Classic and prevented the Lyons from picking up their first-ever win in the event.

LYON COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO