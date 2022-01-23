ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete man killed after car hits tree off I-275

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man died early Sunday morning after a one-vehicle wreck off I-275, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

An FHP report said at 3:40 a.m., the 32-year-old man was driving south on the highway near Milepost 21 at a high speed when he lost control.

Troopers said the man’s car left the road, hit the guardrail, and kept going into a ditch until it hit a tree.

The man died at the scene. The FHP said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

