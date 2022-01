The 2022 NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and everyone wants to know what the Milwaukee Bucks might have in store. Right now, it looks like it might be a quiet deadline for the Bucks as there have been little to no rumors involving the champs to this point. While they could be working behind the scenes on a move, they may look hold out and wait until the buyout market heats up to bring aboard some reinforcements before the postseason.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO