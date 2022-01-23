Bernie Sanders responds to Biden's 'I'm not a socialist' remark

UPDATE: King Soopers Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union To End Strike DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for King Soopers workers who are striking. The strike started one week ago with the union representing striking workers claiming an unfair work environment and demanding a living wage. (credit: CBS) The former presidential candidate tweeted, “This is what corporate greed is about. Over 8,000 Kroger employees in Colorado are on strike for decent wages and working conditions. Meanwhile, Kroger’s profits are soaring and their CEO got a 45% salary increase and now makes over $20 million a year. Let’s support the workers!” This is what corporate greed is about. Over 8,000 Kroger employees in Colorado are on strike for decent wages and working conditions. Meanwhile, Kroger's profits are soaring and their CEO got a 45% salary increase and now makes over $20 million a year. Let's support the workers! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 18, 2022 The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area.

