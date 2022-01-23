ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders responds to Biden's 'I'm not a socialist' remark

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) responds...

The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Psaki says Biden will stand by pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden will fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court amid reports that Justice Stephen Breyer will retire. Mr Biden would not comment earlier on Wednesday since Mr Breyer had not formally announced. But Mr Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court during the Democratic primary in 2020. When asked hypothetically by a reporter about whether he would still nominate a Black woman, Ms Psaki repeated the pledge without getting ahead of Mr Breyer’s announcement. “The president has stated and reiterated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsy.com

Sen. Joe Manchin Blasts Bernie Sanders As 'Not A Democrat'

In a one-on-one interview with Newsy on Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin brushed off Sen. Bernie Sanders' threat of supporting a primary challenger more liberal than the West Virginia senator. NEWSY'S NATHANIEL REED: Sen. Sanders, over the weekend, said that he would be open to supporting primary challengers for you. SEN....
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin’s ‘Sabotage’ of Biden’s Agenda

Speaking about President Joe Biden’s stalled legislative agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using “sabotage” to block both Build Back Better and legislation that would shore up voting rights against Republican voter suppression. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is “laughing all the way to election day.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bernie Sanders calls Arizona Democrats’ censure of Kyrsten Sinema ‘exactly right’

Sen Bernie Sanders appeared eager to escalate the war between various factions of the Democratic Party on Sunday during an interview with CNN in which he stated his support for the censure and potential primarying of a senator who voted against the party’s effort to change the filibuster and pass voting rights legislation.Mr Sanders appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the Arizona Democratic Party was “exactly right” to censure their state senator after Ms Sinema voted with Republicans last week against the Democrats’ voting rights push.“On that particular vote that she and [Sen Joe] Manchin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
atlantanews.net

Psaki, Harris explain Biden's 2022 election remark

White House officials defended Biden saying future elections could be ?illegitimate?, and criticized Donald Trump and the ?Big Lie?. US Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki have attempted to explain President Joe Biden appearing to cast doubt on the legitimacy of future US elections, with Psaki even taking aim at his predecessor, Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AL.com

Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, others call for end to Alabama coal strike

Three U.S. senators are calling for the largest shareholder in Warrior Met Coal to bring an end to the ongoing 10-month-old miners strike in Alabama. In a letter dated Thursday, U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) call on Laurence Fink, CEO and Chairman of BlackRock, the largest shareholder in Warrior Met, to reach “an immediate and fair settlement” with the striking miners.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Denver

Bernie Sanders Tweets Support For King Soopers Workers During Strike

UPDATE: King Soopers Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union To End Strike DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Bernie Sanders tweeted his support for King Soopers workers who are striking. The strike started one week ago with the union representing striking workers claiming an unfair work environment and demanding a living wage. (credit: CBS) The former presidential candidate tweeted, “This is what corporate greed is about. Over 8,000 Kroger employees in Colorado are on strike for decent wages and working conditions. Meanwhile, Kroger’s profits are soaring and their CEO got a 45% salary increase and now makes over $20 million a year. Let’s support the workers!” This is what corporate greed is about. Over 8,000 Kroger employees in Colorado are on strike for decent wages and working conditions. Meanwhile, Kroger's profits are soaring and their CEO got a 45% salary increase and now makes over $20 million a year. Let's support the workers! — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 18, 2022 The workers remain on the picket lines at nearly 80 stories throughout the Denver metro area.
DENVER, CO
