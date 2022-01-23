ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

What’s Coming to Prime Video in February 2022

Cadillac News
 5 days ago

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'I Want...

www.cadillacnews.com

flickdirect.com

See Amazon Prime Video's Reacher In A Virtual Advanced Screening

Jack Reacher is a loner; a former member of the Army Military police. He roams around the country unofficially "investigating" suspicious situations that frequently place him in danger. The brainchild of British author Lee Child, the character has been the protagonist in 26 novels, two of which we made into feature films starring Tom Cruise. Amazon Prime Video has now produced a series based on the novels called, REACHER. Starring Alan Ritchson (Titans), REACHER will premiere exclusively on Prime Video at the beginning of February.
EW.com

What's coming to Netflix in February: A Madea Homecoming, Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind season 2, and more

Netflix will be cranking out the content in February with a slew of new shows, new seasons, and new movies, as well as a slate of familiar favorites. On the film front, there's the action thriller Fistful of Vengeance, featuring a superpowered assassin fighting to save the world from an ancient threat; Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a sequel to the 1974 horror classic; and Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, in which the no-nonsense matriarch tries to keep everyone in check during her great-grandson's college graduation.
#Prime Video
E! News

Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Series Finally Has a Name

Watch: "Lord of the Rings" Cast Tells SECRETS in 2001: Live From E! Rewind. A new name and a foreshadowing of what's to come? Now that's what we're Tolkien about!. On Jan. 19, Prime Video announced the name of its new multiseason drama: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. And for J. R. R. Tolkien fans, this title may ring a bell, as it foreshadows an epic story that welds the major events of Tolkien's Second Age together: the forging of the iconic rings.
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Disney+ In February 2022, Including ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’ and the ‘Boba Fett’ Finale

“The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” is the second installment in “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” series on Disney+. Each installment includes a seasonal special — winter, spring, summer and autumn — as entertainment for the whole family. The shows spotlight the ongoing comedic adventures of the mouse that made Walt Disney famous.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
Deadline

‘Good Omens’: Cast Confirmed For Season 2 Of Neil Gaiman’s Amazon Fantasy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set for season two of Amazon and BBC’s Neil Gaiman fantasy series Good Omens, which remains in production in Scotland. Reprising his role as Metatron is Derek Jacobi (Gladiator) and joining the cast for season two is his I, Claudius co-star Dame Siân Phillips (Dune). Also returning this season in roles that span heaven, hell, and earth are the trio from The League of Gentlemen Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), Steve Pemberton (Killing Eve), and Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9). Niamh Walsh (The English Game) returns, while joining in new roles are Tim Downie (Outlander), Pete Firman (The Magicians), Andi Osho...
Variety

Lulu Wang, Dani Melia Set First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Form Production Company Local Time

Lulu Wang and Dani Melia have signed a first-look television deal with Amazon via their newly formed production company, Local Time. Wang and Melia first worked together on the critically-acclaimed 2019 feature “The Farewell.” Under the deal, Local Time will develop shows from emerging storytellers for Amazon. Wang is currently directing and executive producing the Amazon drama series “Expats,” based on the Janice Y.K. Lee novel “The Expatriates.” The Hong Kong-set series stars Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon,” Wang said. “Jen Salke and her team have been remarkable partners on ‘Expats’ and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
Vogue Magazine

Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in February

We’re heading into yet another dreary pandemic February, but there is some good news: Netflix is releasing a whole new slate of streaming options for the month, which means you’ll have plenty of filmic fare to hunker down with as you avoid the cold. (Plus, isn’t every Valentine’s Day celebration best capped off with a shared movie or TV show?) Below, find everything that’s coming to Netflix next month.
theapopkavoice.com

Everything coming to Amazon Prime in February

Get ready because Amazon Prime Video is stocking its streaming libraries with plenty of new and exciting titles this February. Love is in the air with new films and titles coming to Prime Video including the long-awaited fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel along with I Want You Back and Book of Love. Plus, don’t miss the action-packed Reacher when it arrives. As for IMDb TV, expect plenty of movies and catch up on episodes of Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars when certain seasons of the shows arrive on the platform.
