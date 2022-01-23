ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

1 person injured, 11 units damaged in fire at South Carolina campground

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWxrf_0dtWj5v800
Campground fire: Several units were damaged when a fire broke out at a campfire south of Myrtle Beach. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — One person was injured and 11 units were destroyed when a three-alarm fire swept through a South Carolina campground early Sunday, authorities said.

The fire occurred at the Ocean Lakes Family Campground near Myrtle Beach, WPDE-TV reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner said 11 units were damaged and two units were destroyed, the television station reported.

Tanner said that three people were displaced from two units and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, MyHorryNews.com reported.

“They’re OK,” Tanner told the news outlet. “They were walking around, just needed some oxygen.”

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said the fire was called out at 6:09 a.m. EST, WPDE reported. Tanner said it was one of the most significant fires over the past few weeks.

“We’ve had several structure fires over this cold spell, but this is probably the most serious one we’ve had,” Tanner told MyHorryNews.com.

Tanner said he was relieved that there were not more injuries.

“We’re always extremely blessed when our folks don’t get hurt and no one else gets hurt,” Tanner told the news outlet.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man killed by Brightline commuter train in South Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A man attempting to cross railroad tracks in South Florida was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a high-speed commuter train, authorities said. The incident occurred at a crossing in Hollywood, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The man attempted to cross the tracks as the Brightline train was coming, Hollywood Police Department Officer Christian Lata told the newspaper.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surfside Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Accidents
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Hiker dies from fall while trying to shoot a selfie

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man out hiking in Arizona died after falling off a cliff when he tried to take a selfie Monday. Richard Jacobson was camping with a friend on top of Flatiron Summit in Lost Dutchman State Park when he walked to the edge of the cliff to take a picture and slipped, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fires#Campground#The American Red Cross#Hcfr#Horry Sc Fire Rescue#Hcfirerescue#Wpde#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
115K+
Followers
86K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy