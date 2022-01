PHOENIX – Two years ago Wednesday, Arizona reported its first confirmed case of what is now known as COVID-19. At the time, the ubiquitous name for the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (COVID-19 is short for “coronavirus disease 2019”) was not yet being used. Only four other cases had been confirmed in the United States, and the World Health Organization was still more than two weeks away from declaring a global pandemic.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO