11 Healthy Dutch Oven Recipes That Make Weeknight Dinners a Breeze

By Andrea Jordan
 5 days ago

If you own a Dutch oven , chances are it was love at first use. It's a multitasking kitchen tool that can be used on the stove, in the oven and even served on the table in style, of course.

And if you have a busy lifestyle, the Dutch oven makes cooking easier and faster. Dutch ovens are perfect for soups, stews, braised meats and veggies, sauces, casseroles and much more. We're talking fork-tender, melt-in-your-mouth meals that are loaded with tons of flavor.

1. Dutch Oven Saucy Braised Root Vegetables

If you're looking for a meatless meal that is comforting and nourishing, look no further. "The addition of edamame provides a great source of vitamin K and folate," Andrea Mathis, RD says. "It's one of the few plant-based foods that's classified as a complete protein — meaning it provides all of the essential amino acids"

2. Baja Chicken and Pepper 'Pasta'

Skip the pasta and fill up on veggies, thanks to this recipe. "A blend of vegetables instead of pasta significantly decreases the carb content and adds in more nutrients," Mathis says.

3. Boeuf Bourguignon

" Beef chuck is very flavorful, but also high in fat ," Mathis warns. If you're looking to lower the fat content, bulk up on veggies and use a smaller piece of beef per serving.

4. Easy Tomato Soup

To add even more nutrition to this tomato soup , consider adding white beans to bump up the protein and fiber content and make this soup more filling, Hannah Magee, RD says.

5. Creamy Lemon and Herb Pot Roasted Chicken

"Chicken is a great source of lean protein and offers nutrients like iron and vitamin B6," Magee says. To make it a balanced meal, consider serving with a simple salad or green vegetable.

6. Dutch Oven Lasagna

To make this Italian-inspired dish lighter, consider using less cheese and opting for whole-grain pasta .

7. Chicken Stew

Dutch ovens were practically made for recipes like this hearty stew. It's full of nutritious vegetables, potatoes and chicken that will keep you satiated for hours.

8. One-Pot Pork and Veggie Pasta

"Using a pork loin is a good indicator of a lean cut of pork and it's an excellent source or protein, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6, all of which are essential to metabolism," Nicole Rodriguez, RD says.

9. Cream of Broccoli Soup

Using alliums like onion and garlic in this soup keeps it low in calories and gives it a ton of flavor, according to Rodriguez.

10. Bone Broth

Not only does bone broth decrease food waste, but it's also full of nutrients. "Consider swapping in a cup of this in place of coffee or tea in the morning," Rodriguez suggests.

11. Vegan Lentil Curry

Lentils are the star of this Indian-inspired curry. "Lentils are affordable, versatile and full of nutrients like fiber, iron, magnesium, vitamin B6 and potassium," Magee says."To add even more nutrition, throw in a couple of handfuls of spinach or chopped kale a few minutes before serving."

