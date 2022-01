The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately continued to hit the National Hockey League hard. The season started extremely positively, as the league and its teams avoided large-scale outbreaks. Canadian franchises were once again allowed to have fans in the buildings and cross the border to play. However, the rise of the Omicron variant required the league to postpone nearly 100 games as various teams dealt with outbreaks. The surge in COVID cases also caused the league to pull out of the Beijing Olympics, for which it had reserved a period of two weeks in February.

