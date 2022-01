Despite clinical experience and some data suggesting a link between atopic dermatitis (AD) and other atopic morbidities, few studies have investigated the full spectrum of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large population of pediatric patients. For a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Elaine C. Siegfried, MD, and colleagues assessed the overall prevalence and incidence of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large sample of commercially insured pediatric patients with AD from a national claims database (IBM MarketScan 2013-2017). Patients were stratified by treatment proxy for AD severity. The prevalence of type 2 inflammatory diseases was assessed 12-months after an index date, defined as the date of the first AD diagnosis. Nearly 245,000 patients with AD and matched patients without AD were included.

