According to IGN, Microsoft has announced the decision to keep the upcoming Call of Duty games in development for both Playstation and Xbox. This announcement is going to come as a sigh of relief for many fans of the franchise who were concerned that the games would become Xbox exclusive. This concern arose after the announcement that Microsoft would be purchasing Activision for over 65 billion dollars at the end of 2023. Despite all of the concerns, Microsoft is planning to honor the agreement that Activision and Sony established prior to the purchase. This agreement included three more COD games that will be released on the current platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO