With the second signing period less than a week away, it’s almost time to turn the page to the Class of 2023. After revealing the final five-stars in the Class of 2022 on Wednesday, my wheels started to turn about what prospects currently in the top thirty-two intrigue me the most in next year’s cycle and why? As to be expected, a lot can change over the course of the next twelve months, but for now let’s take a look at some names inside the Top247 you should familiarize yourself with as we proceed into next year.

FOOTBALL ・ 1 HOUR AGO