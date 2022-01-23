Order Girl Scout Cookies from Conshohocken’s Nora

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will proceed with his planned trip to Pittsburgh on Friday to talk about strengthening the nation's infrastructure hours after a bridge collapsed not far from where he is scheduled to deliver remarks, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. The White House is in...
Washington — President Biden praised retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday, and said he plans to announce his nominee to fill Breyer's seat before the end of February. The president also reiterated his commitment to nominating a Black woman to the nation's highest court.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated retirement announcement set off the usual frenzied speculation about who will be “the pick.” The reaction perfectly illustrates everything that is wrong with the Supreme Court. Justices seem unlikely candidates to become cultural icons, but the prolific memes and two documentaries about Justice...
Spotify said Wednesday that it has agreed to remove Neil Young's music after the famed singer-songwriter said he wouldn't share the platform with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young, 76, said in an open letter to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family. Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania. “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys,...
Russia's top diplomat insisted on Friday that Moscow isn't going to start a war with Ukraine. But with more than 100,000 Russian troops massed along the country's borders, he also said Moscow would not "be ignored." "If it depends on the Russian Federation, there will be no war," Russian Foreign...
Washington — A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling, saying the Biden administration did not adequately take into account the lease sale's effect on planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, violating a bedrock environmental law. The decision...
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking to go on offense in the looming Supreme Court fight and shift gears after two high-profile setbacks. Justice Stephen Breyer ’s announcement that he’ll retire this summer, presuming his successor is ready to go, sets up a high-stakes battle for Schumer, who will be the first majority leader to need to get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in a 50-50 Senate.
Walt Disney's iconic character Minnie Mouse, the long-time sweetheart of Mickey Mouse, is getting a major wardrobe update in honor of Women's History month in March, the company said. Her classic white gloves, red bow, polka-dot dress with white bloomers and low-heeled shoes first debuted in 1928. Now, British designer...
