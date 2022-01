Idaho State Highway 55 reopened to traffic in both directions Monday night following cleanup of a rockslide that occurred over the past weekend. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, construction crews worked all day Monday to stabilize the hillside. A team of geotechnical experts inspected the work and confirm it is safe to reopen the highway to the traveling public. The ITD is aware of the risks in this slope. A safety catchment area was built under this slope and kept most of the rock and debris from hitting the road.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO