A New Effort to Stop Human Trafficking

By Reviewed by Hara Estroff Marano
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big push is to eliminate all human trafficking in Bangladesh. One goal is to implement a wide variety of approaches to discover what works best. The emerging best practices can be applied to help eliminate trafficking everywhere. Attempts to end the $150 billion a year human trafficking industry...

CW33 NewsFix

January is national slavery and human trafficking prevention month

DALLAS (KDAF) — January is national slavery and human trafficking prevention month and survivors are speaking out about the reality of human trafficking. Sandy Strom and Nic McKinley, founder of DeliverFund, joined Morning After to talk more about the ways you can prevent human trafficking. DeliverFund is operated by...
Garden City News

Professor to lead discussion on human trafficking

At the Garden City Community Church (GCCC), we bring attention to the congregation and the community timely issues to prevent becoming victims of predators. Across the globe, and right here at home in America, millions of people are being exploited for profit. Human trafficking, also known as modern-day slavery, is perpetrated for profits by control and exploitation of adults and children. It has affected some 40.3 million people globally and is estimated to be one of the most profitable forms of transnational crime. Human trafficking is increasingly perpetrated by organized, sophisticated criminal enterprises. It is an estimated $150 billion industry and is second to the international drug trade in profitability. Traffickers ensnare tens of millions of people. In the United States, human trafficking is reported in every state. In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 16,658 calls from potential victims (Polaris Project). Sadly, 42 percent of victims (children and adults), are trafficked by someone in their family.
Fox40

Airbnb discusses combatting human trafficking

With the upcoming Super Bowl in Southern California, Airbnb is once again turning its attention toward combating human trafficking. For the second year in a row, Airbnb is partnering up with the group It’s a Penalty to provide the community and hosts with the resources they need to spot and report traffickers.
CBS Baltimore

Muslim Advocacy Group Claims Afghan Refugees In Baltimore Lacking Healthcare, Resources To Settle

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Muslim advocacy group is calling for a federal probe after it allegedly found Afghan refugees are experiencing “egregious mistreatment” at temporary housing in Baltimore. The Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said around 40 refugee families at an extended-stay facility in the city are in need of healthcare, documents, schooling for children, help with job placement, and other resources to settle into their new homes. The council claims it has learned of “a lack of caseworker check-ins with an elderly Afghan woman living alone who speaks no English, families being prematurely evicted even though their rooms have reportedly been paid for through February 9, and a pregnant Afghan woman expecting to deliver any day who has not been provided with basic support and prenatal care.” The refugees have been at the facility since October 2020, after mass evacuations from Kabul in August, according to CAIR. The group is holding a press conference Wednesday to call for state and federal officials, including the Office of Refugee Resettlement, to investigate the reported living conditions.
Florida lawmakers target human traffickers

Attorney General Ashley Moody and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez on Wednesday announced a new initiative to team with businesses to combat human trafficking. The initiative, known as the 100 Percent Club, includes training businesses in industries such as transportation, hospitality and tourism to spot signs of human trafficking and how to report it.
TIME

Tens of Thousands of Afghans Who Fled The Taliban Are Now Marooned in America's Broken Immigration Bureaucracy

Ahmad Naeem Wakili lives in a daze, his mind often drifting to his wife and 2-year-old, a little girl with big brown curls and green eyes. Wakili escaped Afghanistan amid a flurry of evacuations that began in mid-August after the Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took Kabul. He now lives and works in Tucson, Ariz., but his wife and daughter remain trapped in Turkey. The U.S. government has twice rejected their applications to be reunited with Wakili through an ad-hoc channel called humanitarian parole. While the rejection documents cite a problem with the fees that Wakili attempted to pay—a total of $1,150— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the government agency in charge of processing such applications, provided no further explanation and no clear indication of when he might see his family again. (TIME reviewed the rejection letters sent to Wakili).
The Independent

6 charged with bid to smuggle arsenal to Mexican drug cartel

Six men have been charged with plotting to smuggle assault weapons and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition, including .50-caliber armor piercing bullets, to one of Mexico's most violent drug cartels, authorities announced Monday.The alleged ringleader of the scheme, Marco Antonio Santillan Valencia 51, of Whittier California, and three other men were arrested last week while a fifth is in custody facing separate charges in North Carolina and the sixth is believed to be in Mexico, the U.S. attorney's office said.The men are accused of conspiracy to violate federal export laws by smuggling weapons into Mexico...
Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
UN giving US-bound migrants money, creating their asylum stories: Reports

The United Nations is providing money and asylum stories to migrants bound for the United States as updated US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows another month of staggering numbers of illegal immigrant arrests at the US-Mexico border. According to multiple reports from the Center for Immigration Studies last...
UN chief calls on Taliban to uphold women's rights

The Taliban must uphold the fundamental human rights of women and children, the United Nations chief said Wednesday, urging the international community to release frozen Afghan aid to prevent families from selling their babies to buy food. Over half of all Afghans face "extreme levels of hunger," Guterres told the council, and "some families are selling their babies to purchase food."
Human, Drug Trafficking Are Priorities for State US Attorney

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ new U.S. Attorney says pursuing human, gun and drug trafficking cases will be among her priorities as she takes the helm as the top federal prosecutor in the state. Rachael Rollins, the first Black woman to serve in the role, said Thursday that she also intends to be more of a […] The post… .
Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of […] The post Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Don't say the Aboriginal flag was 'freed' – it belongs to us, not the Commonwealth

Today we woke to the news the Australian government has negotiated with the designer of the Aboriginal flag Harold Thomas, and copyright for the flag will be transferred to the Commonwealth. The government has now stated the flag is freely available for public use. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated: We’ve freed the Aboriginal flag for Australians. While many Indigenous people are celebrating today and rejoicing in the idea the flag has been “freed,” I am not so sure. I think we should all take a moment to pause and consider what this new “ownership” might represent. A brief history of the...
UN: More than 50 million people affected by urban conflicts

More than 50 million people are affected by conflict in urban areas from Afghanistan to Libya Syria Yemen and beyond where they face a much higher risk of being killed or injured, the United Nations chief said Tuesday.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that in some cases civilians may be mistaken for combatants and be attacked. In others, he said, fighters don't try to minimize harm and use explosive weapons in crowded areas that lead to devastating suffering for ordinary people who face life-long disabilities and grave psychological trauma.As examples, he told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the...
Liu Xuezhou: Outrage over death of 'twice abandoned' China teen

A Chinese teenager who was sold by his parents as a baby, and reportedly rejected by them after a recent reunion, has died. Liu Xuezhou apparently took his own life in Hainan province on Monday morning, according to reports. His story has gripped China and prompted an outpouring of sympathy.
Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
