A New Effort to Stop Human Trafficking

At the Garden City Community Church (GCCC), we bring attention to the congregation and the community timely issues to prevent becoming victims of predators. Across the globe, and right here at home in America, millions of people are being exploited for profit. Human trafficking, also known as modern-day slavery, is perpetrated for profits by control and exploitation of adults and children. It has affected some 40.3 million people globally and is estimated to be one of the most profitable forms of transnational crime. Human trafficking is increasingly perpetrated by organized, sophisticated criminal enterprises. It is an estimated $150 billion industry and is second to the international drug trade in profitability. Traffickers ensnare tens of millions of people. In the United States, human trafficking is reported in every state. In 2020, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 16,658 calls from potential victims (Polaris Project). Sadly, 42 percent of victims (children and adults), are trafficked by someone in their family.
