As Earth heats up from the burning of fossil fuels, the climate conditions that species have adapted to are increasingly shifting away from their historical ranges. But while birds and other animals can often fly, walk or swim to follow their preferred environment, plants are quite literally rooted to the ground. They require outside forces to help them colonize new areas: half of all plant species rely on animals to deposit their seeds elsewhere, such as by eating fruits and then defecating the seeds they contain. But deforestation, poaching and other human pressures are causing population declines in some crucial mammalian and avian seed-spreading species. Such losses have already blunted plants’ ability to keep pace with a rapidly changing climate by a stunning 60 percent, according to a study published this week in Science.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO