Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds close gap on Man City

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO