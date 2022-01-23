ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester City 1-1 Brighton: Player ratings as Foxes concede late again

By Jack Gallagher
 5 days ago

Brighton deservedly nabbed a late equalise away at Leicester City thanks to substitute Danny Welbeck. The former Man Utd forward made it 1-1 in the 81st minute after Leicester had taken the lead through Patson Daka just after the half-time interval. As expected,...

90min.com

Arsenal vs Brighton - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Arsenal welcome Brighton to Borehamwood on Thursday evening in a rescheduled WSL fixture. The Gunners currently top the WSL but have endured a tough start to 2022, suffering a shock defeat to Birmingham, crashing out of the Continental Cup and needing a last-gasp Tobin Heath goal to rescue a point against Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Patson Daka
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
James Maddison
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
James Justin
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Vitor Pereira upset by fan reaction to his potential appointment at Everton

Everton managerial candidate Vitor Pereira admits he is hurt by fan opposition to his potential appointment but it has not put him off wanting the job.The club’s search for a seventh permanent boss in six years took a bizarre twist when the Portuguese, who has emerged as owner Farhad Moshiri’s preferred option, appeared on live television to discuss his credentials.Pereira has already had two interviews with Moshiri but said he did not know what the outcome was and the “decision was the club’s”.Reports the former Porto and Fenerbahce coach was edging closer to replacing Rafael Benitez – whose appointment as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
#Foxes#Brighton#Seagulls
90min.com

Atalanta reject Newcastle's opening bid for Duvan Zapata

Atalanta have rejected Newcastle United's opening offer for Duvan Zapata, 90min understands. The Magpies have already brought in one striker in Burnley's Chris Wood this month, but manager Eddie Howe wants more options. The overall terms of the Zapata deal are not believed to be a major issue with Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Watford confirm Roy Hodgson as new manager

Watford have unveiled Roy Hodgson as their new manager, following the departure of Claudio Ranieri. 74-year-old Hodgson has been out of the game since he left Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and he resumes his status as the oldest manager in Premier League history. "Watford FC is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jesse Lingard angered by Man Utd's refusal to sanction loan exit

Jesse Lingard has been left fuming by Manchester United's continued refusal to sanction his departure this month. Newcastle United have been pursuing Lingard for some time and recently lodged a mammoth loan offer to try and convince the Red Devils to part ways with the midfielder, whose contract is set to expire in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jesse Lingard's loan move to Newcastle in doubt but further talks planned

Jesse Lingard's loan move to Newcastle United is in doubt after negotiations with Man Utd stalled, but 90min understands that further talks are expected within 48 hours. The midfielder has been a bit-part player at United this season making just 14 appearances in all competitions. This is despite impressing on loan at West Ham during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, where his performances saw him only narrowly miss out on England's Euro 2020 squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle in talks over Bruno Guimaraes - but no agreement reached

Newcastle are in talks with Lyon over a deal for Bruno Guimaraes - but sources close to the French club have denied that any agreement has been reached. Reports have surfaced on Wednesday that a €40m agreement had been reached between the two clubs and that the player was to undergo a medical. However 90min has learned that this is not the case as it stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Bruno Guimaraes undergoing Newcastle medical with €40m fee agreed

Lyon midfielder is undergoing a medical with Newcastle ahead of a €40m move to St. James' Park, 90min understands. Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side all month, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus also mentioned as possible destinations. Newcastle have moved into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
90min.com

West Ham open talks with Tomas Soucek over new contract

West Ham have opened talks with Tomas Soucek over a new contract, 90min understands. The 26-year-old joined the Hammers from Slavia Prague on an initial loan deal in January 2020, helping the club survive a tense relegation battle before signing a permanent four-year deal that summer. The Czech has delivered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Sevilla confirm signing of Anthony Martial on loan from Man Utd

Sevilla have completed the signing of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan for the remainder of the season. Martial requested to leave Old Trafford earlier this month amid concerns over his lack of game time, and after lengthy negotiations over the finances involved, United finally agreed to send him to Seville on Monday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Tottenham edging closer to loan move for Sofyan Amrabat

Tottenham are edging closer to completing the loan signing of Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, though the deal is dependant on the midfielder accepting the move. Spurs are looking to revamp their midfield options. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp have all been regulars under Antonio Conte since the Italian's arrival, but the more creative Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are all facing uncertain futures.
PREMIER LEAGUE

