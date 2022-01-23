ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Winter Storm Jasper Cancels Hundreds of Flights

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UT4fl_0dtWcka500

Winter storm Jasper has been causing mayhem in the Carolinas and Virginia this weekend. The storm brought snow, ice, and a lot of canceled flights to some of our southern states. By Saturday, almost 200 flights had been canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport alone. The airport canceled 187 flights as the winter storm dropped 1.9 inches of snow over the area. That amount of snow is a record for January 21st. Some areas saw more snow from the storm – up to six inches.

According to The Weather Channel, winter storm Jasper should sweep up through the East Coast and into the Midwest. So far, the Carolinas have gotten the worst of the storm. Charleston, SC issued their first winter storm watch since the beginning of 2018. As the storm leaves the south, winter storm watches are being announced for other states. For example, New Jersey, Virginia, and Texas have all been issued winter storm watches by the National Weather Service. The Sun reports that some states have even declared a state of emergency before winter storm Jasper hits them.

“It’s already below freezing, it’s already pure freezing rain, so it looks like this is a textbook event to overperform in terms of the ice accumulation,” said meteorologist Reed Timmer. The NWS has called the storm a “once in a decade” event, since the southern states that have been impacted don’t usually get this much snow and ice.

Winter Storm Jasper Cancels More Than Just Flights

Many students in the affected areas were given three-day weekends because of the storm. So far, the storm brought below-freezing temperatures to a lot of different areas in the US. For the Carolinas and Virginia, hopefully the weather will clear up by the end of the weekend. Until then, windchill and icy roads are sticking around.

Icy Roads Cause Fatalities and Accidents in the Carolinas and More

Residents in SC, NC, and VA were advised to stay off the roads this weekend due to dangerous amounts of ice. In the Carolinas alone, roads are covered in sheets of ice that are up to half an inch thick. NC’s DOT told people that they should stay in and warm up instead of venture outside. VA’s Department of Transportation had similar advice for their residents. “The snow has stopped, the sun is up, temps remain below freezing and roads remain hazardous to motorists. Stay home and avoid travel today,” the DOT tweeted.

In Raleigh, NC, an ambulance wrecked on an icy road while carrying a patient. Two of the workers on board were injured. Sadly, the patient died after the crash. The governor’s office said that it was just one of many crashes that have been caused by winter storm Jasper’s icy conditions. These slippery roads haven’t just affected cars, though. At Raleigh-Durham International Airport, an airplane slipped off the runway. Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

More Than 45 Million Americans Under Winter Storm Warnings Along the East Coast

A major winter storm threatens the East Coast once again, meaning that 45 million residents from North Carolina to northeastern Maine may see some significant precipitation. Experts predict that this will be the biggest blizzard in the region since 2018. Parts of eastern Massachusetts may even see up to two feet of snow, according to the National Weather Service. At the height of the storm on Saturday, Massachusetts may experience snowfall rates of more than four inches per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Virginia State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Outsider.com

SpaceX Rocket Launch Forced to Reschedule Due to Weather

SpaceX was set to launch another rocket yesterday evening. Instead, the launch has been rescheduled to later today, January 28. The launch was postponed due to weather conditions. For the most part, the weather was good, but high winds were a concern. The rocket is now set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:11 p.m. today.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Watch the Firehouse Rally Around Pelham in Tense Scene

Season 10 of “Chicago Fire” has been full of drama, excitement, tension, and heartache. However, we’ve also seen multiple acts of heroism. Many of those see our favorite firefighters pulling unconscious victims from totaled vehicles or smokey rooftops. However, fan-favorite character Stella Kidd demonstrated her own kind of heroism recently. Her positive act came during one tense scene from one of the latest episodes, “Show of Force.” Check it out.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

NASA Plans to Probe Golden Asteroid Worth Quadrillions of Dollars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s wealth remains at historic highs. However, NASA has plans this August to launch a probe to an asteroid boasting so many precious metals, it instantly puts the billionaire’s net worth to shame. NASA’s launch of the James Webb Space Telescope enables us to view some of the oldest galaxies and stars within the universe. Now, NASA has turned their attention to a unique asteroid identified as 16 Psyche.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

84-Year-Old Driver Never Got His License, Been Driving 72 Years

Alright, Outsiders. You’re going to want to buckle up for this one, quite literally! An 84-year-old man was just caught driving without a license for 72 years. Can you believe that? One man from across the pond in Bulwell, U.K., was pulled over this week after a traffic camera spotted his blue Mini Cooper and noticed that it didn’t have the proper documentation. Turns out that not only did he not have the proper documentation, but the man also didn’t even have a driver’s license. And not only did he not have a driver’s license, but he hasn’t ever had a driver’s license in his life.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Timmer
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bam Bam Brown Remembers Visiting Major U.S. Landmark

The Alaskan Bush People family doesn’t usually venture out of their cozy life on the ranch, but every once in a while, they’ll get the itch to travel. Bam Bam, the oldest sibling on the North Star Ranch, took a trip to the Big Apple, which must have been a surprising change of pace for the particularly reserved adventurer. Still, he appears to have enjoyed exploring New York’s popular attractions and sites.
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

Two Rhode Island Boys Rescue Neighbor’s Dogs From House Fire

It’s almost the end of the work week, so we need a feel-good story to close it out. We’re turning our attention to Coventry, Rhode Island, to do so. That’s right — Coventry, Rhode Island, is where our latest story takes place. It’s the home of two very brave teenage boys who rescued their neighbors’ dogs from a house fire. It’s a story that may bring a tear to your eyes, so make sure to have your tissues ready if you need them.
COVENTRY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Freezing Rain#Storm Watch#Extreme Weather#The Weather Channel#Sc#Sun
Outsider.com

You May Not See Many 2022 Ford Bronco Raptors on the Road: Here’s Why

Ford has been trying to get the Bronco Raptor on the road for quite a while now. To say that it has been a rough and rocky road for the coveted SUV would be an understatement. In fact, the automaker scrapped the model back in 2020. Then, last year, they announced that it would be available this year. However, there may not be as many of them on the road as we’d all like.
CARS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Is the Franchise Connected to the Same Universe as ‘Hawaii Five-O’?

The CBS family of law enforcement dramas have crisis cross and shared episodes many times in the past. So, what is the NCIS universe?. For those that aren’t familiar, there have been crossover episodes throughout the NCIS universe. The spinoffs are all connected to the original show in some way. However, other CBS dramas were connected to the shows as well. That includes Hawaii Five-O.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Reveals Eight New Bikes for 2022 Lineup

Eight new, more powerful Harley-Davidson bikes will soon be on the roads as the company recently introduced them to the media and fans. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that each bike features the 117-horsepower Milwaukee Eight 117 engine. Four bikes are part of Harley’s Custom Vehicle Operations, while the Street Glide...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Miami’ Hid Secret Math Equations in the Show

When watching the classic CBS drama CSI: Miami, it’s known that a lot of data gets used for crime scenes. But math equations? Make it add up. Apparently, the David Caruso-starring show hid math equations within the show itself. Let’s get some more information about this startling factoid in a story from Looper.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Outsider.com

‘Wayne’s World’ Pacer Auctions for an Insane Price: Here’s How Much

The 1976 AMC Pacer that was a common sight on “Wayne’s World” sold for an out-of-this-world price. It’s uncommon for an AMC Pacer from that year to be worth that much. However, it makes sense since it has connections with “Wayne’s World” and iconic people like Dana Carvey, Mike Myers, Tia Carrere, Lara Flynn Boyle, and the late Meat Loaf. The movie was based on a recurring sketch on “Saturday Night Live” that featured two heavy metal guys with a public-access TV show.
WAYNE, NJ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy