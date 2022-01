Now that the NFL season has ended for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski is considering whether or not to hang up his cleats — for a second time. While the 32-year-old told TMZ Sports this week that he's going to need time to mull the decision, he admitted if he was forced, today, to choose whether or not to return to the NFL next year, he'd know the answer.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO