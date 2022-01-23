ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Playoffs: How to Watch Rams Vs. Buccaneers

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYvjx_0dtWcSdt00

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue today after a wild Saturday in which both games ended on a last-second field goal. Can today’s two second-round matchups live up to the tremendous hype? You’ll have to tune in to find out. Here’s how to watch both games either on television or online.

As is typical with weekend programming, Sunday’s games begin earlier in the day than Saturday’s. Rejoice, because football will be on before you know it.

Sunday, Jan. 23: Divisional Round

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Time 3:05 p.m. EASTERN
  • Channel NBC
  • Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

The day’s first matchup pits the frisky L.A. Rams and their young head coach against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl defending champion Bucs. The Rams have been knocking on the Super Bowl’s door for the past few seasons. And since this year’s Big Game will take place in the Rams’ home stadium, they have even more incentive to play their hearts out.

But seven-time Super Bowl champ Brady and his crew of wily veterans also know what it takes to win big games. Now well into his forties, Brady possesses a singular goal: win Super Bowls. Anything less is a disappointing season for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Both teams sport high-powered offenses capable of scoring lots of points. But playoff games are played with more intensity, so expect a defensive battle where each possession counts.

Sunday, Jan. 30: Playoff Championship Games

AFC championship game

  • Time 3:05 p.m
  • Channel CBS
  • Livestream DirectTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount+, YouTube TV

NFC championship game

  • Time 6:40 p.m.
  • Channel Fox
  • Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV

Sunday, Feb. 13: Super Bowl 56

  • Time 6:30 p.m.
  • Channel NBC
  • Livestream DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Peacock, YouTube TV

How to watch NFL games online without a cable subscription

If you recently cut the cord from your cable provider and want to find NFL action online, you have some good options. Not all of these options will necessarily show today’s playoff game because some online retailers are affiliated with specific broadcast packages. Make sure to check the fine print of the online retailer before purchasing.

Amazon Prime Video members can stream weekly NFL football games during the season. Right now, the Amazon option only pertains to Thursday Night Football games. You can subscribe to Prime Video for $9 per month.

DirecTV Stream offers on-demand cable channels for $70 per month and up. This option would include all channels that NFL partners with for games.

FuboTV also offers on-demand cable channels for a monthly fee. New subscribers can get a seven-day free trial, as well.

Hulu with LiveTV add-on, which is owned by Disney, offers all the major broadcast networks (which play NFL games) for $70 per month. Hulu subscribers also receive Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of the package.

YouTube TV comes with all NFL broadcast channels for $65 per month. For an additional fee, you can add on RedZone channel, too, which shows plays from every game as they happen during the regular season.

Peacock (NBC’s streaming service) and Paramount+ (CBS’s streaming service) users can watch the games directly from the streaming apps. Fox currently does not own a dedicated streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Social Security Payments Worth $1,657 Go Out This Week: What to Know

Boosted social security COLA checks are set to be sent out to millions of Americans within the next two days. Checks will be sent out on January 26, for those that were born on or after the 21st. This will be the third round of social security COLA payments. The cost of living adjustment checks have been raised an average of $92, for a total of $1,657. Before, the average check amount was $1,565.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson Reaches Agreement with Ex-Husband for Montana Ranch

There has been an update in the Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock divorce fallout. He now owns part of their Montana ranch. The 14-acre property will no longer be a full 14. Blackstock will be receiving 5% of the ranch. The two parties came to an agreement as they work out the details following their split. This latest turn of events is a bit of an update from an earlier story.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling. “Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#American Football#Eastern Channel Nbc#Fubotv#Hulu#Live Tv#Peacock Youtube Tv#Hall Of Fame#Paramount#Nfc
NBC Sports

Report: Adrian Wilson in, Trent Baalke out as Jaguars G.M.

Well, this is interesting. Long-time Cardinals reporter Mike Jurecki reports that Cardinals executive Adrian Wilson will become the next General Manager of the Jaguars. This necessarily means that current G.M. Trent Baalke won’t be. Jurecki adds that Byron Leftwich will become the head coach of the Jaguars. A league...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of nine franchises still looking for a new head coach, and they apparently are interested in Todd Bowles. Bowles has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also held that role with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013-14.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Announces His Retirement

After spending over a decade in the NFL, tight end Lee Smith has officially announced his retirement. Smith explained his decision in a heartfelt video released by the Atlanta Falcons, the last team he suited up for in the pros. In his announcement video, Smith revealed that he’s going to...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

378K+
Followers
39K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy