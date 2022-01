A bill was introduced in the Tennessee General Assembly last week that would regulate federally legal hemp-derived THC products such as Delta 8 in Tennessee. House Bill 1690 would restrict the sale, purchase or possession of products containing intoxicating cannabinoids derived from hemp to anyone who is 21 years of age or older. It would also add a 6.6 percent tax to products containing hemp-derived cannabinoids. Additionally, retailers and wholesalers would also be required to obtain a $200 license annually. Revenue collected would be used by the Department of Agriculture to support product safety regulations and industry development.

