DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mitch Kauffman owns a trio of East Dallas restaurants, and he credits his long-term staff and an agreeable landlord with being able to keep the doors open. Federal financial support? Not so much. “We applied,” said Kauffman of the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund. “I didn’t have a lot of confidence we would get it. We tried. But we just moved on. We just decided to find our own way to continue on.” More than $28 billion was set aside to help small, independently owned eateries survive the seemingly unending challenges brought on by the pandemic. And yet advocates said that...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO