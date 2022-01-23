ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SNL': Will Forte Is Pissed It Took 12 Years to Get Hosting Gig (Video)

By Andi Ortiz
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will Forte made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this week, 12 years after exiting the cast. And during his monologue, he really wanted to know why it took Lorne Michaels so long to ask him to host. “I was in the cast 12 years ago with...

