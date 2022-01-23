‘SNL': Will Forte Is Pissed It Took 12 Years to Get Hosting Gig (Video)

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.

