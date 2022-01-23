‘SNL': Will Forte Is Pissed It Took 12 Years to Get Hosting Gig (Video)

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte is set to host SNL next week, on the heels of the MacGruber TV show’s December premiere on Peacock. Forte, who left the SNL cast back in 2010 after eight years at the show, will make his hosting debut on January 22. No doubt we should expect cameos from some of Forte’s classic 2000s sketch characters — maybe the Falconer and definitely the aforementioned MacGruber. SNL also announced that musical guests Måneskin, the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, will bring their Italian glam-rock spirit to Studio 8H next week — which should make for some interesting promos. SNL returned last night with its first episode of 2022, hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.
