ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Father hospitalized with COVID: ‘I really regret not getting my vaccine’

By John Fenoglio, Nouran Salahieh, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0xiI_0dtWbo4m00

( KTLA ) – As the latest COVID-19 surge continues to send more people to hospitals, a West Hollywood family on Thursday shared the story of a loved one who is fighting for his life.

The 40-year-old father, Christian Cabrera, contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Christmas holiday and was rushed to the emergency room last week when he began struggling to breathe.

Cabrera is not vaccinated and his condition has only gotten worse, with pneumonia in both lungs.

“He keeps saying, ‘please keep [taking] care of my son,'” his brother, Jino Cabrera told Nexstar’s KTLA. “He knows he might not make it. He might die in there.”

Christian Cabrera’s lungs are now weak, making it difficult for him to speak. But he was able to send his brother a text message from his hospital bed in Sherman Oaks late Thursday.

“I can’t breathe again,” the message read. “I really regret not getting my vaccine, if I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I have gotten vaccinated.”

Are omicron symptoms different for vaccinated and unvaccinated people?

In Los Angeles County, unvaccinated people have been six times more likely to be admitted to the ICU compared to those fully vaccinated without boosters, according to data from Dec. 30 to Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, those who were both vaccinated and boosted are 25 times less likely to end up in the ICU than unvaccinated people, according to the county health department.

“If you are fighting an enemy that is relentless, I think it’s vitally important to give your body every chance possible to get better because that’s what getting yourself vaccinated and boosted will do,” said Dr. Thomas Yadegar, medical director of the ICU at Providence Cedars Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?

Yadegar’s hospital, like many others throughout the region and the country, is seeing more COVID-19 patients flood into the ICU.

“Our hospital and our ICU and ER are like war zones, much like last winter we are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients,” Yadegar said.

The increasing hospitalizations come after L.A. County began seeing record-breaking infection numbers as the highly-contagious omicron variant spread across the state.

COVID staff shortages strain NYC hospital morgues, ERs

On Thursday, L.A. County confirmed 102 new COVID-19 deaths — the highest number reported in a single day since March last year.

About 90% of those deaths were among residents who became ill with COVID-19 after Dec. 24, officials said.

Countywide, COVID-19 patients account for about 30% of those in the county’s intensive care units.

“Let’s not fool ourselves by not recognizing the danger presented by the Omicron variant which is capable of spreading with lightning speed and causing serious illness among our most vulnerable residents,” L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
PIX11

Over $9M on the way to ease burnout among health care workers

NEW YORK (PIX11) – More than $9.6 million in federal funding will address a staffing crisis that has hit hospitals across the state triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Senators Chuck Schumer (D) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D) announced Tuesday. The $9,655,841 will come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital Bed#Ktla#Nexstar#Icu#The Icu At#Omicron
PIX11

Fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora saves 5 lives with organ donation

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fallen NYPD officer Wilbert Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save others both in and outside of New York. Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, said Mora donated his heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas to five people who desperately needed them. One of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
PIX11

DEA shows how drugs, guns are getting into NY neighborhoods

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Traffickers are using social media and hidden compartments in vehicles to get drugs and guns into New York City, according DEA agents. Federal agents gave PIX11 News an inside look Thursday, with vehicles seized during busts. They are finding illegal guns, drug money and drugs like fentanyl stored in hidden compartments, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers confused, frustrated by mask mandate legal fight

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) There has been no small amount of confusion around the issue of masks in schools this week out on Long Island and in other parts of the state. A lower court at first said Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate was unconstitutional, before a higher court put the mandate back in place Tuesday […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC to open new school for students with dyslexia, Banks says

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. Originally published Jan. 26, 2022, 5:51pm EST New York City officials are planning to open a new school focused on serving students with dyslexia, Chancellor David Banks said Wednesday. Banks made the announcement during a virtual, education-focused state […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

AG James to COVID-19 test lab: Stop lying about quick result times

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Attorney General Letitia James has a firm warning for one COVID-19 testing lab: stop misrepresenting turnaround times for results. Despite PacGenomics promising results to customers in 24 hours, some waited for more than 10 days for their tests to be finished, James’ office claims. Others received their results with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy