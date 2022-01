Growing up in the 80s and 90s meant nothing but wholesome television. Sure, there were things on the air our parents wouldn’t dare let us watch, but we were fully onboard with TGIF and the Full House, Boy Meets World, Family Matters, Life Goes On, and so many other amazing shows and programs. Life Goes on premiered in the late 80s and ran through the early 90s before going off the air, and fans were crushed. We were home each week to watch a new episode – you miss one for practice or a sleepover or a party or something and you never see it again. You just missed it. There wasn’t a repeat. There wasn’t a TiVo recording. It was gone for good. The show’s following was a large one, and fans are currently wondering what the stars of the show are up to these days. We have some insight for you as rumors of a reboot continue to excite old fans and new ones.

