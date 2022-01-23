ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Forte Brings Back Anti-Mask, Anti-Vax MacGruber for ‘SNL’

By David Laguerre
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer “Saturday Night Live” cast member Will Forte made his hosting debut this week, reviving his beloved character MacGruber. It turns out, though, that MacGruber has been taken in by the anti-vax crowd. The first MacGruber sketch of the night saw the action hero and his cohorts...

