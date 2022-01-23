Will Forte Brings Back Anti-Mask, Anti-Vax MacGruber for ‘SNL’

While hosting Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live, Will Forte had some fun teasing MacGruber fans about a potential second season on Peacock. The former SNL star began his monologue by pointing out that it took 12 years for the show to invite him to return to host. Meanwhile, several of his former castmates hosted, some multiple times, including Kristen Wiig, who appeared in this episode in a cameo. Toward the end, Forte admitted noted that it might be best that his return is timed to the MacGruber series is debuting on Peacock. He added, "I would like to officially announce that MacGruber has been picked up for a Season 2," but then paused and added, "I would like to announce that. But it hasn't been picked up yet so I can't. We're waiting to hear."

