Tennis

Denis Shapovalov upsets Alexander Zverev at Australian Open

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Canadian Denis Shapovalov ousted No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday to set up a quarterfinal showdown with Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 14th-seeded Shapovalov stormed to a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 defeat of Germany’s Zverev, just his second career win against a player ranked in the Top 5.

Shapovalov struck 35 winners, nearly twice as many as Zverev (18), and won 81 percent (22 of 27) of his points at the net.

“I’m very happy with my performance, definitely happy with where my game is at,” Shapovalov said in his on-court interview. “I think off the ground I was playing really well, really feeling my shots off both wings. I played pretty smart today, it felt like things were going my way early on. I lost a little bit of momentum mid-way in the second set but fought well to come back and just kind of rolled with it after.”

The upcoming clash with the sixth-seeded Nadal will be the third Grand Slam quarterfinal for Shapovalov, 22, who reached the semifinals at Wimbledon last year and lost in the quarters at the 2020 U.S. Open.

“It’s always an honor to go up against a guy like Rafa,” Shapovalov said of the 35-year-old Spanish star. “It’s always going to be a battle against him. It’s going to be a tough one and I’m definitely going to enjoy it.”

Nadal, who is 3-1 head-to-head against Shapovalov, endured an epic tiebreak in his fourth-round victory over unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal finally closed out the opening set on his seventh set point, moving on to the final eight with a 7-6 (14), 6-2, 6-2 win against Mannarino. He saved four set points in the 30-minute tiebreak and then took control, losing serve only once in the last two sets.

“Everybody knows how mentally (tough) this game is,” said Nadal, who finished with 16 aces, 42 winners and just 22 unforced errors.

“It was a tough one and after that crazy first set, I think it was so important (to get) the break at the beginning of the second set.”

Another quarterfinal match will pit No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy against No. 17 Gael Monfils of France.

Berrettini hammered 28 aces and saved the only break point he faced in a 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win against No. 19 Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain. Monfils delivered 17 aces and saved five of six break points in a 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 defeat of unseeded Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

–Field Level Media

Financial World

Rafael Nadal: It was kind of a miracle, I was destroyed

Former world No. 1 Rafael Nadal admitted it was "kind of a miracle" he survived the Denis Shapovalov match because he was "destroyed" physically. Nadal overcame Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 in four hours of play to reach the Australian Open semifinal. “I don’t know, [it] was a little...
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic return date confirmed following Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action at next month’s ATP Tour event in Dubai.The world number one is on the entry list for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on 21 February.It is set to be Djokovic’s first appearance since his deportation from Australia ahead of the Australian Open earlier this month.The 34-year-old has not spoken publicly since returning to Serbia but has been photographed on a trip to Montenegro.Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has often played in the past, with the 34-year-old winning the title five times.Djokovic is likely to find his playing options severely limited if he remains unvaccinated, and will probably be unable to play at the big events in Indian Wells and Miami in March. Read More Novak Djokovic told he’s ‘not bigger’ than Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev insists he has no ‘issues’ with Australian Open crowdGrand Prix boss says F1 won’t have visa drama seen with Djokovic at Australian Open
TENNIS
The Independent

‘What would Novak do?’ Daniil Medvedev sparks boos at Australian Open with Djokovic remark

Daniil Medvedev sparked more boos at the Australian Open after revealing he was inspired by Novak Djokovic as he battled from two sets and match point down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach the semi-finals. Medvedev, the US Open champion, secured a hard-fought victory in four hours and 42 minutes and said in his post-match interview that his comeback had been sparked by channelling Djokovic’s renowned mentality. It proved an unpopular comment after Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, was deported from the country ahead of the tournament in Melbourne, and it brought boos from the fans at the...
TENNIS
AFP

Collins beats Cornet to make Australian Open semi-final

Danielle Collins swept into the last four of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet's dream of making a first Grand Slam semi-final. The American 27th seed came through an intense clash 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to continue her resurgence after surgery last year. She will face either Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final. Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of trying, but was unable to take it a step further.
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev survives major scare to book semi-final spot

Daniil Medvedev saved a match point and recovered from two sets to love down to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime and reach his fifth grand slam semi-final at the Australian Open.Another night of high drama at Melbourne Park saw the title favourite pushed to the brink before turning the match around to win 6-7 (4) 3-6 7-6 (2) 7-5 6-4 and set up a rematch of last year’s semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas“I was not playing my best and Felix was playing unbelievable, serving unbelievable,” said Medvedev.“I didn’t really know what to do. I don’t know if you’re going to like this but...
TENNIS
AFP

Medvedev mounts astonishing comeback after Tsitsipas romps into semis

Men's title favourite Daniil Medvedev fought back from the brink of a shock exit on Wednesday to reach the Australian Open semi-final and keep his dream of a second Grand Slam crown alive. Medvedev, the world number two, looked down and out as he lost the opening two sets to Canadian 21-year-old sensation Felix Auger-Aliassime before mounting a remarkable turnaround. The Russian saved a match point at 4-5, 30-40 in the fourth set before completing an astonishing revival to beat the ninth seed 6-7 (4/7), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5, 6-4 in a marathon 4hr 42min quarter-final that finished well after midnight on Rod Laver Arena. Asked how he managed to win, the US Open champions Medvedev admitted: "I have no idea.
TENNIS
