Moline, IL

Shakespeared Returns To Black Box Theatre Feb. 12

By Sean Leary
 5 days ago

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline kick off their sixth year in operation with improvisational comedy. February 12th will be Shakespeared and Wisenheimer takes the stage on March 19th. “We are so happy to make...

