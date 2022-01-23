ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone scammers pose as members of Lee County Sheriff’s Office

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam going around that’s offering a deal on sheriff’s office t-shirts.

The sheriff’s office was notified of several members in the community receiving text messages and links to websites offering a discount on Lee County Sheriff’s Office shirts.

Authorities are warning people that the text messages are not coming from them. Do not click on the link or provide any personal information.

