ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Transient Butterflies: Fast Blue Optical Transients can be powered by Jet-Shocked Cocoons

By Meet the Authors
astrobites.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle: Shocked jets in CCSNe can power the zoo of fast blue optical transients. Authors: Ore Gottlieb, Alexander Tchekhovskoy, Raffaella Margutti. First Author’s Institution: Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration & Research in Astrophysics (CIERA), Physics & Astronomy, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL 60201, USA. Status: Open access on arXiv. Understanding...

astrobites.org

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Transients#Cocoon#Ciera#Physics Astronomy#Northwestern University#Usa Status
AFP

Three, two, one: astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

A chunk of a SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission will crash into the Moon in March, experts say. The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put into orbit a NASA satellite called the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR). Since then, the second stage of the rocket, or booster, has been floating in what mathematicians call a chaotic orbit, astronomer Bill Gray told AFP Wednesday. It was Gray who calculated the space junk's new collision course with the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

Aluminum in Action: Are Rockier Exoplanets More Common than We Think?

First Author’s Institution: UK Astronomy Technology Centre, Blackford Hill, Edinburgh. We’re used to seeing aluminum in many aspects of our daily lives, from cooking and packaging to construction and electronics. On Earth, aluminum comes in the form of 27Al, which is its only stable isotope. However, aluminum can also exist in radioactive isotopes. 26Al is the most stable of the radioactive Al isotopes; it is produced inside massive stars as a result of nuclear fusion, and it can be injected into the interstellar medium through supernovae or stellar winds.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Simple Silicon Coating Solves Long-Standing Optical Challenge for Powerful, Ultrafast Laser Pulses

New approach expands the application of powerful, ultrafast laser pulses. Quick bursts of laser light, lasting less than a trillionth of a second, are used in a range of applications today. These ultrashort laser pulses have allowed scientists to observe chemical reactions in real-time, image delicate biological samples, build precise nanostructures, and send long-distance, high-bitrate optical communications.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
astrobites.org

The CHIME is now for Fast Radio Bursts

Title: The First CHIME/FRB Fast Radio Burst Catalog. Authors: The CHIME/FRB Collaboration: M. Amiri, B. C. Andersen, K. Bandura, S. Berger, M. Bhardwaj, M. M. Boyce, P. J. Boyle, C. Brar, D. Breitman, T. Cassanelli, P. Chawla, T. Chen, J.-F. Cliche, A. Cook, D. Cubranic, A. P. Curtin, M. Deng, M. Dobbs, F. (A.)Dong, G. Eadie, M. Fandino, E. Fonseca, B. M. Gaensler, U. Giri, D. C. Good, M. Halpern, A. S. Hill, G. Hinshaw, A. Josephy, J. F. Kaczmarek, Z. Kader, J. W. Kania, V. M. Kaspi, T. L. Landecker, D. Lang, C. Leung, D. Li, H.-H. Lin, K. W. Masui, R. Mckinven, J. Mena-Parra, M. Merryfield, B. W. Meyers, D. Michilli, N. Milutinovic, A. Mirhosseini, M. Münchmeyer, A. Naidu, L. Newburgh, C. Ng, C. Patel, U.-L. Pen, E. Petroff, T. Pinsonneault-Marotte, Z. Pleunis, M. Rafiei-Ravandi, M. Rahman, S. M. Ransom, A. Renard, P. Sanghavi, P. Scholz, J. R. Shaw, K. Shin, S. R. Siegel, A. E. Sikora, S. Singh, K. M. Smith, I. Stairs, C. M. Tan, S. P. Tendulkar, K. Vanderlinde, H. Wang, D. Wulf, A. V. Zwaniga.
WISCONSIN STATE
astrobites.org

Make it or Brake it: Supporting Weakened Magnetic Braking with Asteroseismology

Title: Weakened magnetic braking supported by asteroseismic rotation rates of Kepler dwarfs. Authors: Oliver J. Hall, Guy R. Davies, Jennifer van Saders, Martin B. Nielsen, Mikkel N. Lund, William J. Chaplin, Rafael A. Garcìa, Louis Amard, Angela A. Briemann, Saniya Khan, Victor See, Jamie Tayar. First Author’s Institution: European...
ASTRONOMY
astrobites.org

It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s… a Cow?

Title: The Cow: Discovery of a Luminous, Hot, and Rapidly Evolving Transient. Authors: S. J. Prentice, K. Maguire, S. J. Smartt, M. R. Magee, P. Schady, S. Sim, T.-W. Chen, P. Clark, C. Colin, M. Fulton, O. McBrien, D. O`Neill, K. W. Smith, C. Ashall, K. C. Chambers, L. Denneau, H. A. Flewelling, A. Heinze, T. W.-S. Holoien, M. E. Huber, C. S. Kochanek, P. A. Mazzali, J. L. Prieto, A. Rest, B. J. Shappee, B. Stalder, K. Z. Stanek, M. D. Stritzinger, T. A. Thompson, and J. L. Tonry.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Crystal-Clear Images of Sidewinding Young Stellar Jets Captured by Gemini South Telescope’s Adaptive Optics System

Crystal-clear images of meandering bipolar stellar jets from young stars captured with adaptive optics. Sinuous stellar jets meander lazily across a field of stars in new images captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF’s NOIRLab. The gently curving stellar jets are the outflow from young stars, and astronomers suspect their sidewinding appearances are caused by the gravitational attraction of companion stars. These crystal-clear observations were made using the Gemini South telescope’s adaptive optics system, which helps astronomers counteract the blurring effects of atmospheric turbulence.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Ultra-fast optical ranging using quantum-dash mode-locked laser diodes

Laser-based light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is key to many applications in science and industry. For many use cases, compactness and power efficiency are key, especially in high-volume applications such as industrial sensing, navigation of autonomous objects, or digitization of 3D scenes using hand-held devices. In this context, comb-based ranging systems are of particular interest, combining high accuracy with high measurement speed. However, the technical complexity of miniaturized comb sources is still prohibitive for many applications, in particular when high optical output powers and high efficiency are required. Here we show that quantum-dash mode-locked laser diodes (QD-MLLD) offer a particularly attractive route towards high-performance chip-scale ranging systems. QD-MLLDs are compact, can be easily operated by a simple DC drive current, and provide spectrally flat frequency combs with bandwidths in excess of 2Â THz, thus lending themselves to coherent dual-comb ranging. In our experiments, we show measurement rates of up to 500Â MHz-the highest rate demonstrated with any ranging system so far. We attain reliable measurement results with optical return powers of only "“Â 40Â dBm, corresponding to a total loss of 49Â dB in the ranging path, which corresponds to the highest loss tolerance demonstrated so far for dual-comb ranging with chip-scale comb sources. Combing QD-MLLDs with advanced silicon photonic receivers offers an attractive route towards robust and technically simple chip-scale LiDAR systems.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Monarch butterflies: can 'assisted migration' save this important species?

A team of scientists have carried out an experiment to help recover and maintain endemic trees in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Mexico; the reserve is habitat for monarch butterflies in the winter. Utilising natural restoration, soil conservation and active reforestation, the team have achieved a survival rate of...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy