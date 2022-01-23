ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rp0pL_0dtWaLdc00

(CNN) — At least 16 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon’s capital city Yaoundé early on Sunday morning, according to the country’s government.

Eight other people were seriously wounded in the fire at the Liv Nightclub, according to the government’s statement.

During a press conference held at the scene of the fire, the director of the Yaoundé Central Hospital said several people in critical condition were transferred to the hospital.

The Cameroonian Ministry of Communication said the ceiling at the nightclub caught fire from fireworks explosions, according to reports from CNN.

The fire later caused two strong explosions that sparked panic among those in the venue, according to the statement.

President Paul Biya has ordered an in-depth investigation into the incident and sent his condolences to the victims’ families.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oath Keepers leader’s wife reveals photos of elaborate tunnel ‘escape’ network in backyard

The estranged wife of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, Tasha Adams, has shared images of Mr Rhodes’ “training hole” for his planned “elaborate” network of escape tunnels he allegedly was working to construct in his backyard. A federal judge cited testimony from Ms Adams concerning the tunnels on Wednesday in a court order in which Mr Rhodes was denied bond. He has been charged with seditious conspiracy, as well as other crimes, in connection to his activities surrounding the insurrection on 6 January last year.“Folks if you ever feel tempted to rent a backhoe and dig escape tunnels in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Biya
CBS LA

Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Mexican national was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for trying to reach the cockpit of a plane taxiing at LAX and assaulting the flight attendant who tried to stop him. Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, was also ordered to pay $20,132 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a count of interference with flight crew members and flight attendant. According to federal prosecutors, Dominguez was a passenger on United Airlines flight 5365, which was being operated by SkyWest Airlines, that was taking off from Los Angeles and was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Explosions#Capital City#Cameroonian#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
The Independent

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Mexico urged to do more to protect journalists after murders

The murders of two journalists in the Mexican border city of Tijuana in less than a week have triggered calls for the government to step up protection of media workers. "We call on Mexican authorities to strengthen the protection of journalists, in particular, to take further steps to prevent attacks on them, including by tackling threats and slurs aimed at them," said Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Journalists across Mexico protest killings of 3 this year

Demonstrations were held Tuesday in at least eight cities across Mexico to protest the killings of three journalists in the the last two weeks. In the border city of Tijuana two journalists have been killed in the space of a week. On Jan. 17, crime photographer Margarito Martínez was gunned down outside his home. And on Jan. 23, reporter Lourdes Maldonado López was found shot to death inside her car. Early Tuesday, news photographers laid their cameras on the ground outside Mexico City’s National Palace. The spot was decorated with flowers, small signs saying “Press, don’t shoot!” and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheAtlantaVoice

Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) – The Islamic extremist insurgency in northeast Nigeria is a “very, very dangerous (and) very threatening” crisis that needs more than $1 billion in aid in 2022 to assist those hit by the decade-long conflict, United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Griffiths, head of […] The post Nigeria extremists still ‘very dangerous,’ says UN official appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AFRICA
The Independent

Official: Haiti sees rise in COVID-19 cases; few vaccinated

Haiti is fighting a rise in COVID-19 cases as the government struggles to convince people to get vaccinated, the country’s health minister told The Associated Press on Tuesday.The country of 11 million people has reported more than 28,500 confirmed cases and 780 deaths, although experts say they believe the numbers are underreported given the widespread lack of testing. According to the World Health Organization more than 204,900 vaccine doses have been administered in Haiti, but the local government notes that only some 75,500 people have received two doses, with no boosters yet given.“Unfortunately, the population showed no enthusiasm....
PUBLIC HEALTH
KETK / FOX51 News

UK police arrest another 2 men over Texas hostage siege

LONDON (AP) — British police said Wednesday they arrested another two men in the investigation into the hostage-taking incident at a Texas synagogue earlier this month. The counter-terrorism force Policing North West said the two men were arrested in the northern English city of Manchester. They were being held for questioning and have not yet […]
TEXAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Milwaukee police officer shot; 3rd in 2 weeks in the city

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was initially found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle, the third shooting of a law enforcement officer in the city in two weeks. Police say the officer arrived for a call to check on […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Ex-soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida while in Syria, court hears

Former Defence Forces soldier Lisa Smith married a member of al Qaida and stayed in a “bombed-out” house where militia and rebels held meetings when she was in Syria her trial has heard.The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of the illegal organisation, the so-called Islamic State, and of providing funds to benefit the group.Giving evidence on Thursday, Tanya Joya told the Special Criminal Court that she and her then-husband John Georgealis had met the accused through his Islamic Facebook group We Hear, We Obey.Lisa Marie wanted to go to Syria. She was...
WORLD
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy