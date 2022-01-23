ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Johnson under pressure to hold inquiry into MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skjfK_0dtWZqak00

Boris Johnson is under mounting pressure to hold an inquiry into claims a junior minister was sacked because of her “Muslimness” after a second Cabinet minister called for an investigation.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid followed Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in insisting that the incendiary allegations by Nusrat Ghani were properly looked into.

In an interview, Ms Ghani said that following her dismissal as a transport minister in February 2020, she was told by a Government whip that her faith made colleagues “uncomfortable” and that her career would be “destroyed” if she tried to complain.

In a fresh statement on Sunday, the MP for Wealden said she that after she spoke to Boris Johnson about what had happened, he wrote to her to say he “could not get involved”, and suggested she should use the internal Conservative Party complaints process.

“This, as I had already pointed out, was very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on Government business,” she said.

She added: “Now is not the time I would have chosen for this to come out and I have pursued every avenue and process I thought available to me, but many people have known what happened.

“All I have ever wanted was for his Government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this.”

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said that there could be no inquiry unless Ms Ghani submitted a formal complaint which she had declined to do at the time.

Following the publication of her interview with the Sunday Times, the chief whip, Mark Spencer, confirmed he had spoken to her but strongly denied making the alleged comments saying the claims were “completely false” and “defamatory”.

However, she received powerful Cabinet backing from Mr Javid and Mr Zahawi, intensifying the pressure on the Prime Minister to act.

The Health Secretary tweeted: “This is a very serious matter which needs a proper investigation. I would strongly support her in making a formal complaint – she must be heard.”

Earlier, Mr Zahawi tweeted: “Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism rooted out.”

The row comes at a perilous moment for Mr Johnson as he awaits the publication of the report of Sue Gray into allegations of Downing Street parties in breach of lockdown rules, amid fears in No 10 it could trigger a new waves of demands for him to go.

The inquiry has also brought the conduct of the whips’ office under scrutiny amid claims it has sought to intimidate and blackmail Tory MPs trying to oust the Prime Minister over his conduct.

In her interview, Ms Ghani said said she was shocked to be told her “Muslimness’ was raised as an “issue” at a meeting in No 10 to discuss the February 2020 reshuffle, her “Muslim woman minister” status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that her loyalty was questioned because she “didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations”.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” she said.

“In the following weeks, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this that I would be ostracised by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.”

In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after learning of her “extremely serious claims” in July 2020.

“He then wrote to her expressing his serious concern and inviting her to begin a formal complaint process. She did not subsequently do so,” the spokesman said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Met Police under fire over intervention on partygate inquiry

Scotland Yard has been criticised by legal experts and Tory MPs for urging Sue Gray to limit the publication of her investigation into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10.The Metropolitan Police asked the senior civil servant to make only “minimal reference” to events now subject to a criminal investigation, throwing her report into disarray and potentially buying more time for Boris Johnson as he faces a threat to his leadership.The force argued the constraints on the Cabinet Office report are necessary to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”, meaning it faces being watered down or a lengthy delay.Ken Macdonald,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Labour by-election candidate and nurse hits out at Government’s partygate ‘lies’

Labour’s candidate for the Birmingham Erdington by-election hit out at what she claimed are “lies this Government has been spouting” over so-called partygate.A city councillor, a mother-of-five and previously an NHS nurse of 25 years, Paulette Hamilton said the Prime Minister “was having parties in No 10” as she delivered Covid jabs.She was speaking after a tour of Erdington Skills Centre alongside shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden on Friday.It came on the day the Metropolitan Police asked for the Whitehall inquiry in to allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, led by...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Police fear Sue Gray report will hinder party probe as No 10 ‘paralysed’ by delay

The Metropolitan Police fear their investigation into alleged No 10 parties during lockdown could be hindered if key evidence is released in the Sue Gray report, it has emerged.This comes after Scotland Yard confirmed that it had asked the mandarin for “minimal reference to be made” in her findings to the events it is investigating.A source told The Independent the force took this step because it is worried about the possibility of suspects being made aware of evidence against them prior to questioning. The clarification follows widespread anger over the issue, with former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal tweeting earlier on Friday: “This...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Nus Ghani
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray news – live: Legal checks delay Partygate report as Rees-Mogg insists PM will survive scandal

MPs and the British public will have to wait at least another day to hear from Boris Johnson about the findings of Sue Gray’s Partygate report, after it was revealed that legal checks delayed its publication.Officials in Westminster are now said to be fearful the document may not become public until Monday due to a process of “legal scrubbing” currently taking place. This ensures that the final report does not unfairly identify junior staff or cut across the separate investigation by Metropolitan Police.Ms Gray, the senior civil servant who is leading the Cabinet Office investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Muslimness#Cabinet#Education#The Conservative Party#The Sunday Times
The Independent

Sue Gray report could be published within 24 hours, after police launch investigation

The explosive findings of a report into parties at Downing Street are set for publication as early as Wednesday, after police launched a criminal investigation into possible breaches of Covid regulations.With his future as prime minister hanging in the balance, Boris Johnson will mount his fightback in an address to the House of Commons within 24 hours of receiving Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray’s findings.But Conservative critics of the PM told The Independent they expect the report to be “damning” enough to trigger the 54 letters of no confidence from MPs needed to force a vote on the his position...
U.K.
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nigella Lawson shuts down Tory MP who said Boris Johnson was ‘ambushed with cake’ at birthday

Nigella Lawson has expertly shut down a Conservative MP who claimed that Boris Johnson was “ambushed with cake” at his lockdown birthday party.On Monday (24 January) reports emerged regarding yet another gathering held at Downing Street while the country was in lockdown, this time for the prime minister’s birthday in June 2020.The party was allegedly organised by his wife Carrie at a time when gathering indoors was banned. The revelation came just in time for Johnson to be questioned about it at PMQs.One comment that prompted widespread mockery online came from loyal Conservative backbencher Conor Burns, who defended Johnson...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

UK's Johnson promises cooperation with police probing 'partygate'

The threat to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position deepened on Tuesday, as police said they were investigating lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and government departments. Johnson's spokesman promised his full cooperation while the Conservative leader said he welcomed the probe as a chance to move on from weeks of revelations that have seen him face calls to quit. "I believe this will give the public the clarity it needs and help draw a line under the matter," he told parliament. Allegations that a string of parties were held at Downing Street while the rest of the country abided by the rules have caused the worst crisis in Johnson's tenure.
U.K.
The Independent

‘Change in culture’ needed at No 10, says Liz Truss as she bats away leadership questions

Boris Johnson must change the “culture” of Downing Street after a series of allegations that staff partied during Covid lockdown restrictions, has foreign secretary Liz Truss said.The foreign secretary she was “100 per cent” behind Boris Johnson and wanted him to continue in the job, as she batted away questions about her own leadership ambitions.“There are clearly concerning reports, and there clearly needs to be a change in culture,” said Ms Truss on BBC Breakfast ahead of the imminent release of civil servant Sue Gray’s report into social gatherings.“We need to get the results of the report, we need to look...
U.K.
AFP

UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray inquiry report may be redacted for ‘security’ reasons, says Liz Truss

A Cabinet minister has said Sue Gray's report may be redacted for "security" reasons – amid calls for it to be released in full.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said parts of the internal inquiry could be "problematic to publish".But she stressed: "We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report."The government could have a fight on its hands if it decides to redact the report, with Tory MPs and opposition figures both having said the report should be released in its entirety. Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday: "We need to see the report...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 still waiting for Gray report as Boris Johnson faces further questions

The Prime Minister is set to face further questions over a police investigation into partygate as No 10 braces for the submission of a report into possible lockdown breaches.A Downing Street source said that Sue Gray had not, as of Tuesday evening, handed in her findings about alleged coronavirus rule-breaking parties held at the top of Government.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week, with reports suggesting it could be published to coincide with Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions, or possibly on Thursday.It comes as police launched their own probe into multiple events in No 10...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM orders inquiry into Nusrat Ghani claim of Islamophobia in ministerial sacking

Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims made by a former minister that she was sacked because of concerns about her “Muslimness”.Following a phone conversation with Nusrat Ghani on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative East Sussex MP.A senior Cabinet Official civil servant, Sue Gray is already carrying out a separate investigation into allegations that lockdown-busting parties were held in Downing Street.As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriouslyDowning StreetMs Ghani has claimed that she...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

462K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy