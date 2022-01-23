ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

2 hurt in shooting on I-75 near Sheridan Street

By Susannah Bryan, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday night on Interstate 75 near Sheridan Street near Pembroke Pines, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The shooter fired several rounds at a black Honda Accord at 9:16 p.m., then drove off and headed north on I-75, said Lt. Yanko Reyes, a spokesman for the agency.

The Honda’s 34-year-old driver and his 24-year-old passenger were hit by gunfire. They managed to make it to a nearby gas station near the Sheridan Street exit and called police, Reyes said.

Rescue crews took both shooting victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Reyes says it’s too soon to say whether the shooting was motivated by road rage.

“We should know in the next couple days,” he said.

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentinel.com or on Twitter @Susannah_Bryan

