Man, 88, struck and Killed by SUV in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 88-year-old man walking against a red light was struck and killed by an SUV in the Redwood Village community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The pedestrian was walking across 4100 College Ave., at University Avenue, when he was struck a little after 11 p.m. Saturday by a white 2019 Chevrolet Traverse going southbound on College Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The 88-year-old man crossed in front of the SUV and was struck.

It was unclear whether he died at the scene or at an area hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.