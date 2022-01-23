ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man, 88, struck and Killed by SUV in San Diego

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccBLJ_0dtWYdKK00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An 88-year-old man walking against a red light was struck and killed by an SUV in the Redwood Village community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The pedestrian was walking across 4100 College Ave., at University Avenue, when he was struck a little after 11 p.m. Saturday by a white 2019 Chevrolet Traverse going southbound on College Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

The 88-year-old man crossed in front of the SUV and was struck.

It was unclear whether he died at the scene or at an area hospital.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Crime Stoppers#College#Traffic Accident#Chevrolet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy