Isaac Harris missed all nine shots he took in the first quarter Friday night at Northampton’s Pete Schneider Gym. “I was out of it,” Harris said. But Konkrete Kids coach Coy Stampone never took his senior star out of the game or told him to stop shooting and that patience paid. Harris hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left in overtime to give Northampton a 45-44 lead. Central Catholic couldn’t ...

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO