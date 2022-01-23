ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 16 killed, several injured in nightclub fire in Cameroon’s capital

By CNN Newsource
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 16 people were killed after a fire tore through a nightclub in Cameroon’s capital city Yaoundé early on Sunday morning, according to the country’s government. Eight other...

