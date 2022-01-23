AtlÃ©tico's Torrecilla returns to action after cancer battle

BERLIN -- Crisis-hit Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach was left reeling on Friday when sporting director Max Eberl quit the Bundesliga club, ending an association of 23 years. 'œThere's a very simple reason why I can't work anymore,' Eberl said as he held back tears at a hastily called news conference. 'œBecause I'm just exhausted, because I'm tired, because I don't have the strength anymore to do this job as this job needs, as this club needs it.'

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO