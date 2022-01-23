ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AtlÃ©tico's Torrecilla returns to action after cancer battle

MADRID -- Virginia Torrecilla was back on a soccer field Sunday after battling cancer for nearly two years. The...

Liverpool could strengthen attack by signing Diaz from Porto

Liverpool could strengthen its attacking options in the final days of the January transfer window by signing Colombia international Luis Diaz from Porto. Diaz is currently with his national team and preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Peru on Friday before the Colombia squad heads to Argentina for another match on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
VlahoviÄ‡ undergoing medical with Juventus for transfer

TURIN, Italy -- Coveted striker DuÅ¡an VlahoviÄ‡ was undergoing a medical at Juventus on Friday to complete what is expected to be one of the biggest moves of the transfer window. Juventus tweeted a video of VlahoviÄ‡ signing autographs and posing for pictures with fans before...
UEFA
Djokovic feted in Montenegro amid new virus test doubts

BUDVA, Montenegro -- Tennis star Novak Djokovic received honors at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro on Friday even as doubts re-emerged about the positive COVID-19 test he used to try to compete in the Australian Open. The BBC on Friday reported discrepancies in the serial numbers of tests...
TENNIS
Nadal reaches Australian Open final, within 1 win of record

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Rafael Nadal is now within one victory of a record 21st Grand Slam singles title. The 35-year-old Spaniard advanced to the Australian Open final for a sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win Friday over Matteo Berrettini. He arrived in Australia not knowing how long...
TENNIS
Gladbach crisis deepens as sporting director Max Eberl quits

BERLIN -- Crisis-hit Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach was left reeling on Friday when sporting director Max Eberl quit the Bundesliga club, ending an association of 23 years. 'œThere's a very simple reason why I can't work anymore,' Eberl said as he held back tears at a hastily called news conference. 'œBecause I'm just exhausted, because I'm tired, because I don't have the strength anymore to do this job as this job needs, as this club needs it.'
SOCCER
44-year history on the line for Barty in Australian final

After losing to Ash Barty in the semifinals, Madison Keys decided to give her fellow American Danielle Collins a scouting report ahead of the Australian Open title match. It won't be easy reading for Collins, who will try to prevent top-ranked Barty from becoming the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open singles championship.
TENNIS
