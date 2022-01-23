ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk Man, 24, Driving Drunk Nabbed With Ghost Gun At Correctional Facility, Sheriff Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oq9Ga_0dtWXVBB00
Daniel Apolinario Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A Long Island man was charged after authorities said he drove to a correctional facility while intoxicated and was found in possession of a "ghost gun."

Daniel Apolinario, age 24, of Bay Shore, entered the Riverhead Correctional Facility parking lot through the employee entrance at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, and he tried to exit jail grounds the wrong way through the visiting entrance, the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy sheriff who was working in the security booth at the entrance stopped the vehicle and spoke with Apolinario, who seemed to be intoxicated, authorities said.

Apolinario was given a field sobriety test and was found to be under the influence, the Sheriff's Office reported.

He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Deputies also recovered a loaded handgun without a serial number, often referred to as a "ghost gun," under the driver's seat of the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

Apolinario reportedly would not give a statement about the gun and refused to take a breath test.

The vehicle was impounded, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said Apolinario was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Driving while intoxicated
  • First- and second-degree promoting prison contraband
  • Multiple traffic infractions

Due to a prior DWI conviction, Apolinario's DWI charge was upgraded to a felony, deputies said.

“Getting this untraceable 'ghost gun' off the street will undoubtedly save a life in the future,” Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said in a statement. “The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to improving the safety and security of all of Suffolk’s residents, and an arrest like this goes a long way to achieving this goal. We may never know the unthinkable crimes that may have been prevented by getting this person and this gun off the street.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

One Injured in Suffolk County Shooting

Detectives on Long Island are investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized overnight.Police said that at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, a man was shot outside a Lexington Avenue home in Central Islip following an altercation with a second party.Following the shooting, the man…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Shore, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Gun#Long Island#Prison#Driving#The Sheriff S Office#Dwi
Daily Voice

NJ QuickChek Gas Attendant Robbed At Gunpoint: Report

A Warren County QuickChek was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night, and the suspect remains at large, LehighValleyLive reports. The gunman robbed the attendant outside at the QuickChek on Route 517 in Independence Township before driving off in a dark-colored BMW around 10:45 p.m., the outlet reports, citing police Lt. Christopher Prell.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Fairfield County Man Sentenced For Dealing Fentanyl, Heroin

A Fairfield County man has been sentenced for possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Anthony Gilchrist, age 32, of Bridgeport, was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Leonard Boyle, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Pleads Guilty To Two Residential Burglaries In Area

A Hudson Valley man will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary. Jesus Vazquez, age 41, pleaded guilty in Orange County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in connection with committing two residential burglaries in the City of Newburgh, said the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

DWI Eastern Shore Motorist Arrested In NJ With Gun, Pot, Open Booze In Car, Police Say

A driver from Cecil County was arrested after local police in New Jersey said they found pot, booze and a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop. Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said Officers Matthew Veltri and Frank Tamargo stopped Damian Roscoe Brooks, 39, of Elkton, for driving recklessly on eastbound Route 46 in Teterboro, NJ, which is 17 miles outside of Manhattan.
TETERBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 44, Indicted In Drunken Utility Terrain Vehicle Crash: Prosecutor

A 44-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted in connection with the death of another man after crashing a Utility Terrain Vehicle into a lake, authorities said. Stephen McGuire of Howell Township was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on the charges of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of James Grover, 62, also of Howell, in December 2020 in Manchester Township, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
204K+
Followers
34K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy