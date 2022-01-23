ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beat Feuz wins at Kitzbühel in last downhill before Olympics

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Beat Feuz is again the man to beat heading to the Olympic downhill race at the Beijing Winter Games.

Feuz’s Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt also showed again Sunday he has the talent and form to be Alpine skiing’s big new star in China.

Feuz was 0.21 seconds ahead of Odermatt in a clear 1-2 finish for Switzerland’s stars on the storied Streif downhill course in the last World Cup speed race before the Olympics.

Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria was third, trailing 0.90 behind Feuz. Matthias Mayer, the 2014 Olympic downhill gold medalist, was fourth.

Feuz, the four-time defending World Cup downhill champion, got his first win of the season at the eighth attempt, though it was also his fifth podium finish.

The 2018 Olympic bronze medalist’s next scheduled race is the first Alpine skiing event at the Winter Games — the men’s downhill on Sunday, Feb. 6.

“Winning is a boost for the Olympic Games but I think I got a boost last week with a gift of a second daughter,” said Feuz, who on Monday had announced the arrival of a second child with his partner.

As a three-time career winner on the daunting Streif slope, Feuz should be a strong contender on a downhill course at Xiaohaituo that is reputedly steep though none of the World Cup racers have ever seen it.

The Olympic downhill course was created just months before the COVID-19 pandemic, which has consistently prevented travel to China to see it. Men’s World Cup downhill and super-G races scheduled there in February 2020 were among the first international sports events canceled as the coronavirus outbreak spread.

The leveling effect of no racers having experience of the Olympic course seems likely to benefit the precociously talented Odermatt, who extended his lead Sunday in the overall World Cup standings.

The 24-year-old is a relative newcomer to downhill, with only 22 World Cup starts, yet now has runner-up finishes in the past month at three of the most demanding courses — Bormio, Italy; Wengen, Switzerland; and now Kitzbühel.

“The big goal is to win a medal,” Odermatt said of his Olympic prospects in downhill, super-G and giant slalom. “We don’t know anything about China yet so we will see.”

Odermatt lost his chance of victory Sunday when going fast and wide into the soft snow before barely squeezing inside the left-turn gate entering the Hausberg passage near the finish. Three of the top-20 ranked starters failed to make the same turn and were disqualified.

Odermatt will go to the Olympics with a big 375-point lead in the overall standings from Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the 2020 champion who placed sixth Sunday after winning Friday’s downhill.

Kilde, who has three downhill wins this season, leads the discipline standings by just eight points from Feuz with two races left in March.

After strong winds Friday ruled out using the regular downhill start, racers came down the full 3.3-kilometer (2-mile) course that launched them within seconds into a jump of up to 45 meters (yards) through the air into the Mausefalle section.

Two Americans clocked the fastest speed approaching the jump into the finish line. Travis Ganong hit 141.6 kph (88 mph), just faster than Bryce Bennett as they finished 11th and 12th, respectively.

Wins at Kitzbühel are the most valuable on the men’s circuit and Feuz earned a check for 110,000 Swiss francs ($120,000).

The men’s World Cup stays in Austria for a slalom on Tuesday at Schaldming that is the last race before the Feb. 4-20 Olympics.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Independent

When is the Six Nations and what are the 2022 fixtures?

For the first time in nearly two years, fans are set to return to the stands for the 2022 Six Nations.Rugby’s grand old continental competition is set to again be enlivened after the last two editions were held partly or totally behind-closed-doors.Restictions in both Scotland and Wales had caused some to call for the relocation of the tournament to a single location, but with those now lifted it is full speed ahead.The six teams will battle across five rounds in February and March, with the tournament likely to be decided in the traditional denouement on “Super Saturday” in what could...
RUGBY
ESPN

Linus Strasser wins last World Cup slalom before Beijing Olympics; Ben Ritchie top American in 23rd

SCHLADMING, Austria -- Six World Cup races. Six different winners. It's anyone's guess who will win the men's slalom at the upcoming Winter Olympics. Germany's Linus Strasser won the final slalom before the Beijing Games on Tuesday, moving up from fifth after the opening leg to finish a slim 0.03 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath of Norway in the prestigious event under the lights labeled "The Night Race."
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Slovenia snowboarder tests positive for virus in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics, the country’s national Olympic committee said Friday. Žan Košir, who had been chosen as one of Slovenia’s flag bearers for next Friday’s opening ceremony, took a second test...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Nadal, Medvedev to meet in history-making Australian final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal is within one victory of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title. He’ll have to beat second-seedeed Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semifinal on Friday. The U.S. Open champion is aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.
TENNIS
