NFL playoffs: Rams at Bucs, Bills at Chiefs; Packers out with Rodgers future unclear

 5 days ago
49ers Packers Football Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Championship Game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The NFL postseason continues Sunday with a pair of games: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers play host to the Los Angeles Rams at 3 p.m., followed by the Bills and Chiefs in Kansas City at 6:30 p.m.

Out of Saturday, a pair of games were decided on field goals as time expired. The Cincinnati Bengals made it to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 years, after a 19-16 win at top-seeded Tennessee. Rookie Evan McPherson nailed a 52-yard field goal for the winning margin. In Green Bay, the 49ers scored the game’s last 10 points within the final five minutes for San Francisco’s 13-10 win over the Packers.

With losses by the Titans and Packers, it marks the first time both No. 1 seeds lost in the divisional round in the same season since 2010.

Now in Green Bay, questions surround the future of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Is he headed for another team, or headed for retirement?

“A little numb, for sure. I didn’t think it was going to end like this,” said Rodgers after the loss. Last month, he said he had not ruled out any possibility - whether a return to Green Bay, asking for a trade, or going to retirement.

