In the wake of Tuesday night’s gathering featuring hundreds of St. Joseph School District constituents, Vision Forward continued online to discuss the district’s future. Held via Zoom, the second phase of the community engagement process hosted by consultancy firm Creative Entourage, LLC, included a smaller group of a few dozen parents and district staff. As before, Superintendent Doug Van Zyl served as keynote speaker, highlighting some of the more-often discussed SJSD topics. Examples include a 2021-22 average teacher salary of $49,929.12, as compared with the state average of $51,444 as recorded last year; a 14.78% overall staff turnover rate; and the loss of some 1,000 students in recent years to competing districts, private schools and home school arrangements, etc.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO