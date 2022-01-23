ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Connecticut teacher accused of leaving children home alone while she spent weekend in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Isabella Gentile
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b27PR_0dtWW0pG00

WATERTOWN, Conn. ( WTNH ) – A Connecticut woman has been accused of leaving two children home alone for two days and two nights, according to police.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with two counts each of risk of injury to a minor and reckless endangerment.

Caviasca allegedly left the children, who are both under 12 years old, home alone while she went out of state, police said.

The arrest warrant claims Caviasca’s former husband learned she had possibly left the children home from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2021, and that they missed school on Nov. 22 with unexcused absences.

Video shows cafeteria monitor allegedly force 9-year-old to eat from trash

According to the warrant, he had allegedly asked the children if they were left alone that weekend and said both children denied it, but he felt they were not being honest with him. The man then allegedly gained access to a cell phone and located several dozen texts between Caviasca and the children during that time.

Some of the texts from Nov. 21 include Caviasca allegedly telling the children to stay downstairs and to eat candy when they asked about what they were having for dinner.

Her former husband said he sent his father to the residence, according to the warrant, but he wasn’t able to speak with anyone. One of the texts from the children to Caviasca around the same time allegedly said “…do you know about the car that was at the house and someone knocked on the door,” to which she replied, “no I don’t.”

According to the warrant, Caviasca told police she had gone to Florida for the weekend but claimed the children were left under the supervision of her brother. Police say they spoke with her brother’s employer who said he had been at work on all three days.

How long does omicron last on surfaces and in the air?

School officials have confirmed Caviasca is a teacher at Waterbury Public Schools. She is currently on leave due to the allegations.

“Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

Waterbury Public Schools

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Jan. 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

1 stabbed, 1 shot near Pensacola school

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a shooting where one person was shot and another was stabbed near Brown Barge Middle school in Pensacola.  On Jan. 26, deputies were called to a house at Sarah Drive at about noon. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. A […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Watertown, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Dollar General employee stages robbery at store, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested two people for the robbery that happened Jan. 26 at a Dollar General Store in Mobile.  India Coleman, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested after officers determined that the two were involved in the robbery. Initially, officers were looking for two men involved in the crime, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man arrested for allegedly stealing from church

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly stole from a church.  Sheldon Barker, 34, was arrested on Jan. 25 after officers spotted him near New Testament Holiness Church in Mobile. Officers determined that Barker was stealing copper wire from an air condition unit inside the church. Barker was charged with […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtnh#Omicron#Waterbury Public Schools
WKRG News 5

4 thefts in 1 day, Mobile Police investigating

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating four separate thefts, including three robberies and one burglary that happened Thursday night, Jan. 26. At about 11:00 a.m., Mobile Police were called to Turtle Creek Apartments at 3400 Lloyds Lane for a report of a burglary. Investigators determined that the robbery happened after a man […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New arrest in connection with Enterprise 9th-grader murder

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — In November 2021, 15-year-old Myquell Smith was shot while a passenger in a car near downtown Enterprise. Smith was killed during what witnesses called a “running gun battle” between two vehicles that started around the Boll Weevil Monument on Main Street. Deandrea Flowers, 28, of Enterprise was originally the only one […]
ENTERPRISE, AL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old shot in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old boy shot in the head in Fort Walton Beach Thursday, Jan. 27. Police said he was shot in a car traveling over the Cinco Bayou Bridge. It happened around 4:55 p.m.The teen is hospitalized. His condition is unknown. It is not clear what lead up to the […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals arrested in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced Jan. 27 that they found and arrested one fugitive who escaped from a facility in Baldwin County. Ethan Denny, was wanted by U.S. Marshals after he escaped from prison during Hurricane Ida. U.S. Marshals weren’t able to find him in the severe weather. Denny was serving […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

7-year-old struck in hit-and-run, Fairhope Police investigating

UPDATE: Fairhope Police said they are looking for a 2000s Ford Explorer. They said it likely has damage to the passenger side mirror. The child was struck near the Dollar General. FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police are investigating a hit-and-run after a 7-year-old child was struck by a vehicle. The child was struck by […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy