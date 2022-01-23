ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Male pedestrian struck, killed in Waterbury crash

By Morgan Cunningham
 5 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Waterbury Police are investigating a crash that killed a male pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a 2010 Toyota Avalon driving in the area of Thomaston Avenue struck the 60-year-old male victim around 12:13 a.m.

The man was transported via ambulance to Waterbury Hospital, where he died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No other details or identities are available at this time.

