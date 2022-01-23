Chicago Street Food Opens in the Las Vegas Arts District

Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

NOW OPEN: After a brief run in the summer, Chicago Street Food is officially open in the Las Vegas Arts District! Located at 80 E. California Avenue behind Yu-or-Mi Sushi Bar , Chicago Street Food is a walk-up stand (with a patio to sit down) that pays tribute to the Windy City.

The menu includes items such as the Classic Chicago Dog ($7) made with a classic Vienna beef dog on a poppy seed bun with pickles, tomato, relish, onions, mustard and spicy sport peppers; and the Pork Chop Sandwich ($9) , a take on the “Jim’s Original,” a Chicago staple made with a grilled boneless pork chop on a toasted bun with caramelized onions, mustard and spicy sport peppers. One of their most prized items is the Maxwell St. Polish ($8) , inspired by Chicago’s historic Original Maxwell Street Market, which dates back to the late 19th century and birthed the now iconic street dog.

Courtesy of Chicago Street Food

“When we refer to ‘Maxwell Street Style,’ we mean: yellow mustard, spicy sport peppers and sweet grilled onions — a savory and delicious combination!,” says Melissa Robinson of OTM Hospitality Group , which operates both Chicago Street Food and Yu-or-Mi. “We have tried to align our concept as close to the original as possible so we do have a limited menu … To create a little variety, but not steer away too far from the original concept, we will feature new items from time to time to meet guests’ requests.”

Manning the kitchen is Chef Chris G. A transplant from San Diego, he moved to Las Vegas two years ago, working under Chef James Trees at Esther’s Kitchen. Chris met Melissa last fall, who, like many restaurateurs, was finding it difficult to staff the new concept. With Chris at the helm and the weather ripe for patio chillin’, Chicago Street Food debuted last week.



Courtesy of Chicago Street Food

“I’m very passionate about the Arts District and thrilled to be a part of such a cool community with great people and food. It’s the first area that made us feel comfortable in our new city when we arrived,” Chris says. “I hope to make Chicago Street Food something locals and tourists alike will enjoy and know as a place for good Chicago classics.”